ANDERSON — A special exception has been approved for Nestle that should alleviate congestion along West 73rd Street in the future.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals Wednesday approved the requested special exception to convert 26 acres recently purchased from John Paugh for parking for 67 semi-tractor trailers.
The property is located in the 4300 block of West 73rd Street, directly to the east of the Nestle plant.
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said truck congestion along West 73rd Street has been a problem for a number of years.
Stires said the parking lot will allow truck drivers to turn west on 73rd Street and travel south on Accelerator Drive to the new facility.
J.C. Sanchez, project manager for Nestle, said relieving the traffic flow on 73rd Street is a priority.
He said the 67-space parking lot will streamline two of the companies' processes once completed.
“It will alleviate traffic on 73rd Street and streamline our transportation system,” Sanchez said.
Greg Spencer, vice chairman of the Board of Zoning Appeals said the project is necessary.
Sanchez said Nestle will place a sign at the exit to the parking lot directing truck traffic to use 73rd Street to Interstate 69 instead of County Road 400 West.
In other business, the BZA approved a special exception requested by Surmukh Singh and Edward Nguyen for the opening of a gas station and convenience store on the northeast corner of 53rd Street and Madison Avenue.