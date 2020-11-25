ANDERSON — The parent company of Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino this week was granted a one-year extension to sell the Horseshoe Casino in Hammond.
The seven members of the Indiana Gaming Commission voted unanimously this week to give Caesars Entertainment, Inc. an additional year to sell the Hammond property, citing “unique challenges” posed by the coronavirus pandemic and uncertainty over gaming expansion in neighboring Illinois.
"Granting relief regarding divestiture timing is in the best interest of the state and local community, and will not negatively impact operations at the property," said Sara Tait, executive director of the Indiana Gaming Commission, following the group’s virtual business meeting on Monday.
The Gaming Commission had directed Caesars, which earlier this year merged with Eldorado Resorts, Inc., in a $17.3 billion deal to create the world’s largest casino company, to sell three of its five Indiana casinos by Dec. 31 to prevent what it termed “undue economic concentration of the state’s gaming industry. The new company has already sold the Tropicana Casino in Evansville to Rhode Island-based Twin River Worldwide Holdings for $480 million in cash.
Caesars plans to keep Hoosier Park and its sister racetrack, Indiana Grand in Shelbyville, as part of its portfolio.
