ANDERSON — Despite being cancelled for the second consecutive year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Community Hospital Foundation’s annual Community Chefs fundraiser still raised $170,000 to benefit local school systems and the hospital’s oncology unit.
According to Tom Bannon, vice president of community engagement and chief foundation officer at Community Hospital Anderson, the hospital and its foundation partnered to donate $110,000 to match the approximate amount the event raises each year.
Bannon added that nearly all of the event’s sponsors opted to leave their contributions with the organization, which provided nearly $60,000 in additional funds.
“It doesn’t surprise me, but it does encourage me,” Bannon said. “It just really made me feel good to know that the companies are saying, ‘We still want to do the right thing. We don’t care that our logo is somewhere, we want to do this because it’s the right thing to do.’”
Bannon said that additional sponsors contributed money, and several individuals who had already purchased tables at the event reached out and told foundation officials to keep their payments.
“It was very heartwarming and a great example of how Madison County businesses and households support the community,” he said.
