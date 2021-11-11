ANDERSON — When it comes to charting a career path, it’s never too early to start considering your choices.
That’s the thinking behind a community career day that’s being held Saturday at Anderson Preparatory Academy.
Organizers are inviting students in grades 6-12 to be on hand to hear presentations from professionals including lawyers, firefighters, nurse practitioners, photographers, beauticians and others.
“Just seeing kids matriculate through life and education, they often don’t know what they want to do because they don’t have a lot of choices presented to them,” said Darnell Williams, pastor at New Purpose Ministries church, an administrator at Anderson Preparatory Academy and one of the event’s coordinators. “If you’re not exposed to it, how do you aspire to become it?”
Williams worked with church member Crystal Brown to bring together a network of friends, co-workers and other members of the local business community. He said it was an easy sell for many of them.
“I’ve got several people that work here at APA, they’re going to be there to share, this is what teachers do,” he said. “This is the type of schooling you’ve got to have to become a teacher. They have some great stuff planned.”
Representatives from Anderson High School’s D26 Career Center and Ivy Tech will share highlights of their programs as well.
“The earlier we get exposed to a career, the earlier we love it and become passionate about it, it increases our time of expertise to mold ourselves to that,” Williams said. “I think the early exposure is the best.”
