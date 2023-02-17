ANDERSON — In his remarks after being presented with the Madison County Chamber’s Community Impact Award, Tom Bannon expressed admiration for “the three I’s” that he said are a common thread that runs through the local business community.
“Imagination. Inspiration. Impact,” Bannon said. “Anyone in this room could have won this award, because I know when we have ideas, there’s always people willing to step forward and help make them reality.”
Bannon’s thoughts captured the theme of what organizers wanted to celebrate during the Chamber’s annual awards celebration Thursday at Harrah's Hoosier Park Racing & Casino. Individuals and companies were recognized for their vision, creativity and longevity in the community as well as for inspiring their fellow entrepreneurs to dream big, take chances and give back to those less fortunate.
“You talk about the inspiration of some of the stories and some of the work that they’re doing within our community, some of the unsung heroes that we were able to recognize tonight,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “Really, it was just an exciting moment for a lot of folks.”
Among the award winners was Ben Orcutt, the owner of Buckskin Bikes and Jackrabbit Coffee. Orcutt recently acquired a 140-year-old building on Madison Avenue and has moved his bike shop to that location, but for several years, Buckskin and its companion coffee shop, situated near the corner of John and 11th streets, have been noted by city leaders as a key in reviving the nearby Eighth Street historic district and drawing attention to the area, which many see as a gateway into the city’s downtown.
“We’ve been trying to make an impact in the neighborhood as much as we can, and to receive an award like this, it feels like maybe we’re actually doing it,” Orcutt said. “It’s an honor.”
Orcutt said the variety of entrepreneurial ideas that are currently a part of the county’s business ecosystem excites him.
“There’s been a lot of people sort of doing the same thing here for a long time,” he said. “It’s really exciting to see the imagination of people that are really sort of blossoming right now and seeing their businesses and organizations growing.”
The Chamber’s annual awards gala returned to an evening mixer format this year, contrasting with the sit-down luncheons of recent years, which officials said came with logistical complications and time pressures.
“The thinking was, we want to get back to a more relaxed, evening atmosphere,” said Kris Zinszer, chairman of the board for the Madison County Chamber. “That way we don’t have the business time pressures, and people can set aside business and talk about community a little bit.”
Zinszer said he was pleased to see many new — and younger — faces among those who attended. He noted that the award winners represented diverse industries and demographics as well.
“That tells me that things are going well in our business community,” he said, “because we’re seeing an influx of people that we haven’t seen before.”