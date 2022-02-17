ANDERSON — When she received a call informing her that she would be honored at Thursday’s Madison County Chamber Awards Luncheon, Gina Brisco assumed she was being asked to help contact someone else.
But Chamber President and CEO Clayton Whitson assured her that she had indeed been chosen to receive the Keith Pitcher Character in Business Award — which Whitson described as the Chamber’s highest honor — in recognition of her service as president of Gaither Management Group.
“I honestly was very surprised,” Brisco said. “I feel like we get up every day, and we do our jobs. We live our lives, we try to be good people, we try to do the right thing, we try to volunteer, we try to help, and we don’t have to be recognized for that. We do it because it’s the right thing to do.”
Organizers of the luncheon at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino said acknowledging Brisco and others like her who approach their jobs and their place in the local business community oriented toward serving others was the focus of the day. Whitson said it was also a meaningful for the Chamber to hold its first in-person awards luncheon since 2019.
“It’s so important that we acknowledge the major milestones that our businesses are having,” he said. “Every one (is) making a deliberate, conscious decision that they want to do business and they want to work with the Madison County community. That’s something worth celebrating.”
In remarks after receiving her award, Brisco noted that her mother, who died last December, instilled in her a three-pronged philosophy — show up, shut up and stand up — that she has carried with her in her career.
“You’ve got to show up, you’ve got to be there, you’ve got to do it,” she said. “You’ve got to shut up sometimes and listen to what people are trying to tell you; and you have to stand up. You have to be willing to do the work and be there and believe in things. I try to live my life that way.”
Whitson told those gathered that in 2021, the local business community regained much of the economic energy it had prior to the pandemic. He noted that the Chamber added 88 members last year and hosted more than 30 ribbon cuttings representing either new businesses opening or established businesses expanding.
“That sends a clear signal that Madison County is moving past the disruptions presented by COVID and getting back to the economic momentum that we had pre-pandemic.”
