ANDERSON — If the results from the Madison County Chamber of Commerce’s recent radiothon are any indication, consumers are more than ready to get back to patronizing local businesses as restrictions are gradually lifted.
The radiothon, an initiative coordinated by the Chamber in which WHBU devoted a full day of programming to spotlighting local businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, raised $26,534 for those businesses through a combination of gift card sales and matching grant funds, according to Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Chamber.
“We didn’t really have a number in mind,” Whitson said when asked if there was a sales goal. “We weren’t sure how receptive the community was going to be to this, because everybody’s hurting right now. I was just blown away at the generosity of people that were willing to purchase gift cards.”
Whitson said 559 gift cards were purchased for use at local businesses. Some of the most generous buyers, he added, were business owners themselves, several of whom bought 20 or more cards to give to their employees as thanks for their efforts.
“It was just a small way that they could show appreciation for their workforce,” Whitson said.
Other entrepreneurs – specifically those representing businesses deemed nonessential and among the hardest hit during the pandemic – were especially appreciative of the outpouring of support.
“I just got tears in my eyes,” Lyla Graddy said of her reaction when she was told she would be receiving a generous check for her salon, Lookworthy Face and Body Retreat. “I felt like it was such a blessing from day one to know that the Madison County Chamber is behind all our local businesses.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.