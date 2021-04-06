ANDERSON — Prairie Farms Dairy is adding to its menu of snack offerings with the introduction of a collection of cream cheese spreads and ice cream pints.
The dairy cooperative owned by more than 800 dairy farm families in the Midwest, which has a processing plant in Anderson, announced the addition of six new cream cheese spread flavors and 12 ice cream flavors as part of the launch.
“Launching 18 new snacking options is an extraordinary first for Prairie Farms. Our new products and flavors address the thriving snacking category, which has seen unprecedented growth — despite pandemic-driven changes in shopping and working routines,” said Rebecca Leinenbach, vice president of marketing and communications for Prairie Farms.
According to a news release, the 3.5-ounce cream cheese cups are available in six flavors: Garden Veggie, Honey Vanilla, Onion & Chive, Plain, Sea Salt Caramel, and Strawberry.
The Small Batch ice cream pints are available in Belgian Chocolate, Black Walnut, Butter Pecan, Cookies ‘N Cream, Homemade Vanilla, Vanilla and Vanilla Bean. The company is also making five custom combos: Caramel Praline Pecan, Savannah Fudge Pie, Salted Caramel Toffee Brittle, Strawberry Shortcake, and The Hill.
“Prairie Farms has been a tried and true comfort brand for over 80 years,” Leinenbach said. “Our farm-to-table values align with our customers’ expectations for quality, food safety, and transparency.”
