ANDERSON – A special exception has been granted for the future opening of a Chipotle Mexican Grill in Anderson.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals Wednesday approved the request for a special exception requested by Scatterfield Road Associates for the location of the restaurant.
The Chipotle is planned for the vacant lot between Popeye’s Chicken Restaurant and the Steak ‘N Shake in the 5800 block of Scatterfield Road.
The BZA in 2021 approved the construction of a Valvoline Instant Oil Change business on the Steak ‘N Shake site.
According to the staff report filed by the Anderson Municipal Development Department, Steak ‘N Shake has a lease on the property through October.
There are efforts to find a new location for the Steak ‘N Shake in Anderson.
Architect Jim Dauss said the plan is to open the restaurant in the spring of 2024.
Rudy Williams, chairman of the BZA asked about constructing sidewalks along Scatterfield Road.
Dauss said there is a significant ditch along Scatterfield.
Zoning Administrator Micah Michael said the state would have to approve the sidewalks.
Since waivers were granted not to construct sidewalks along Scatterfield Road for other businesses, the waiver from the sidewalk requirement was approved.
The BZA also approved a special exception for the proposed locating of “The Hole in the Wall” bar that would be to the north of the existing BYOB (Build Your Own Burrito) business.
The property is located at 1019 Meridian Street and the special exception is being requested by Shane Butts, Amanda Couch and Terry Thurman.
The application shows the front half of the 1,500 square foot building closest to Meridian Street would be an open bar and dining facility. The rear portion of the building will be used for pool and arcade games.
The business would be open six or seven days a week from 11 a.m. to midnight.
Along with BYOB there would be 25 employees. The plan is to open in May.
“We want to bring something else downtown,” Couch said. “The idea is to create a gathering place with the brewery and wine bar in the area.”