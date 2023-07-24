ANDERSON — The city of Anderson is opposing a request from Drews Parts, a business that sells construction equipment parts, for a zoning special exception.
The Madison County Board of Zoning Appeals is set to consider the request Tuesday for a special exception to operate a salvage yard off School Street.
Neal McKee, director of the Anderson Water Department, has sent a letter to the county planning department opposing the request. McKee said the Drews Parts location falls within the 10- and 5-year wellhead protection plan for potential sources of contamination.
The wellhead protection plan is required by both the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Indiana Department of Environmental Management (IDEM).
Drews Parts "is approximately 1,500 feet from our (the city's) largest producing well in our Wheeler wellfield,” McKee stated in the letter. “The types of chemicals utilized at this location, and potential fluid leaking on the ground from storage of heavy equipment could cause irreparable damage to the City’s drinking water supply.
“It is extremely important to take every opportunity to mitigate or eliminate sources of potential contamination within our Wellhead Protection Area.”
The Madison County Commissioners last month approved a rezoning request with specific conditions for Drews Parts. That approval must be followed by special exception approval from the board of zoning appeals for the business to use the property as a salvage yard.
Larry Strange, director of the Madison County Planning Department, said the plan commission, like the county commissioners, approved rezoning about 49 acres at 705 School St. from light industrial to general industrial.
He said the rezoning was approved to allow the business to continue in operation and noted that, as part of the approval, Drews Parts would be required to comply with findings by IDEM and the county drainage board.
Strange said the impact of the special use on neighboring properties and the general health and safety of the area would be considered.
“If the conditions are not met, it will go back before the BZA to resolve the issues,” he said.