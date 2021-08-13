ANDERSON — After a one-year suspension, the City of Anderson’s job training program will resume in September.
The Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program (AAMP) was halted in 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The first class of 2021 will begin training on Sept. 13.
“We are looking forward to resuming AAMP training again here in Anderson,” Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said Thursday. “It’s been a very successful program based on feedback from participants and partners. Many people are looking for better employment, and employers have multiple positions to fill in our community.”
The AAMP was launched in 2019 through a partnership between the City of Anderson, Purdue Polytechnic-Anderson and several local businesses.
Since its inception, the Anderson Advanced Manufacturing Program has had 110 people complete the job preparedness program.
The vision for AAMP started in 2018 when it was recognized that residents needed job opportunities.
The Anderson program is modeled on one that was started in Lafayette, which had obtained a grant from the U.S. Department of Labor.
Students take part in a one-month program to develop skills required by local manufacturing companies.
Broderick announced that participants will be paid $12 per hour for the 120-hour program, an increase of $2 per hour over previous rates.
The job training program works in partnership with Ivy Tech Community College, Purdue Polytechnic, the Center for Employee Development (C4ED), Vincennes University and local employers to prepare Anderson residents for employment.
The three-week intensive program includes hands-on training in LEAN manufacturing techniques, basic operation of tools used by area advanced manufacturers, fork lift operation OSHA 10 safety and other skills required by employers in the area.
Participants are also provided with instruction on personal finance, effective listening and conflict resolution, working in a team environment, resume development and interviewing skills.
Those who successfully complete the program will graduate with college credit from Ivy Tech, a fork lift certification, an Advanced Manufacturing Certificate issued by Purdue University, the ACT National Career Readiness Certificate and the OSHA 10 certification.
The training program is coordinated and conducted by the Economic Development Department of the City of Anderson. It is recognized by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development as an approved training provider on the state’s INTraining Program.
Local employer partners are NTN Driveshaft, Carter Express, Sirmax North America, Barber Manufacturing, HyPro/Donaldson, Precision Strip, Ertle Enterprises, Interstate Warehousing and Owens-Illinois of Lapel.
Anyone interested in the program can contact Marc Slayton, Deputy Director of Economic Development and Program Director, at 765-648-6113 or by email at mslayton@cityofanderson.com.
Applications are available on the City of Anderson website at https://www.andersonecondev.com/565/AAMP-Work-Readiness-Initiative
