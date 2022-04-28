INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana has become home to one of the most advanced cancer treatment networks in the Midwest with a partnership agreement between the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center and Community Health Network, officials from both hospitals announced Thursday.
The agreement, which includes the renaming of Community’s cancer center on the north side of Indianapolis, means the facility will be able to expand its offerings in oncology care, research and treatments and, in some cases, eliminate the need for referrals to out-of-state providers.
“This partnership with MD Anderson combines the best of what Community already offers its patients with the added expertise of a global leader in cancer care,” said Bryan Mills, president and CEO of Community Health Network.
“One of the key advantages Community offers patients is convenient access to exceptional health care with a full continuum of services. In taking this next step with world-renowned experts in cancer care, Community MD Anderson will further elevate the care we offer our patients while holding to our core value of patients first.”
Having expanded resources for oncological and other cancer-related treatment services nearby will benefit facilities throughout the network, including Community Hospital Anderson.
“Our partnership with MD Anderson is bringing a new level of cancer care to the community,” said Marsha Sherrell, director of cancer services for Community Health Network’s Anderson Region. “Our patients will have access to potentially groundbreaking Phase 1 clinical trials and greater treatment opportunities close to home.”
The partnership lets Community Health Network offer eligible patients in the region — and elsewhere in the Midwest — broader access to cancer treatments that officials said are among the most advanced in the country through MD Anderson’s clinical trials and research studies.
Peer-to-peer programs between Community Health Network physicians and MD Anderson’s experts for consultations and other projects are expected to be a significant part of the partnership as well.
“Our team of 22,000 cancer experts in Houston applaud the excellence of Community and its commitment to elevate its cancer care, research and prevention services in order to offer world-renowned treatment to patients in the Midwest,” said Dr. Peter Pisters, president of MD Anderson.
“We are dedicated to delivering cutting-edge research and groundbreaking clinical advances to help more patients affected by cancer across the nation and worldwide.”
Discussions centered on forming a relationship between the two groups began about four years ago, Mills said.
“We said if we’re really going to take care of cancer locally, we need to add more clinical trials and more capability,” Mills said.
“Some of this is in place right now, but when you start getting to some of the other disciplines related to stem cell or bone marrow therapy, those are things that will happen here soon. We’ll continue to work with them to identify all the means of delivering care and bring those here.”
Mills, Pisters and other officials noted that logistical arrangements often exacerbate the emotional upheaval that many cancer patients experience when they learn they must undergo chemotherapy and other treatments.
“We know it’s not going to be possible for us to have 100% of patients that never go to Houston,” he added. “But we do believe — and they believe, as well — that we can have more than 99% of them treated here.”
Community Health officials expect research capabilities at the Indianapolis hospital to be augmented by the partnership. Currently, the hospital’s research unit operates three days a week, but with more research doctors coming on board, staffing will soon allow that to expand to four days a week and, eventually, full time.
“The closest (MD Anderson) partner member … is in New Jersey,” Mills said. “We’re already talking to some other hospitals around the state, and we’ll talk to others in other states and say, how do we work together? And work together for the benefit of the community, not for us. It’s something that is very powerful, and I think it’s very doable.”