ANDERSON — The renovated Community Hospital Anderson gift shop, Madison Boutique, has reopened in time for holiday shoppers.
“We were so pleased that it did reopen before the holidays and it is an exciting time of year,” said Lorie Staehler director of volunteer services.
“Starting Monday we’re going to flip the shop into a winter wonderland in preparation for the holidays.”
Renovations started in February and the shop had a soft opening two weeks ago for employees.
“This has been such a transition of our gift shop,” said Beth Tharp, president and CEO of the hospital, during a ribbon cutting Thursday.
Staehler sources items from across the country and close to home.
“We like to have a little something for everyone,” she said.
The shop makes an effort to offer the wares of local artisans including goat milk soaps from Simple Goodness Soaps in Elwood.
The staff is all volunteer and 100% of proceeds benefit the Community Hospital Anderson Foundation.
The shop also strives to be a respite for patients, their families and employees during trying times whether that be by offering a beautiful space to get away for amount or empathetic ear, Staehler said.
“Our volunteers love to visit with our patients and visitors and employees,” she said, “and if they’re having a tough time then maybe we can have a little chat with them and they can go back upstairs a little more refreshed.”
