ANDERSON — Despite inclement weather, community members came out to support new and returning businesses at a farmers market Saturday morning.
Local farmers and vendors exhibited their produce and goods indoors for shoppers to purchase at the Park Place Community Center. New and returning vendors appear weekly and provide seasonal produce and homemade goods such as jewelry, baked goods, household products and attire.
Market organizer Heidi Freer-Fry said the farmer's market is trying to regain momentum in the wake of the pandemic and include more activities for the community.
"Supporting locals is huge for people and people get excited for the farmer's market," she said. "It just feels good knowing that you're supporting these local families and you can see who's growing what, and that it's not coming from a corporation or it's not being produced in a greenhouse. It's Indiana for heaven's sake."
Vendors at the market experience new connections with locals and other organizers to grow their own businesses. Freer-Fry wants to continue growing the market and engage more members.
"It's super family-friendly," she said. "You can come in your (pajamas), bring your dog and kids. Sometimes buying organic or local is a little more expensive, but it's worth it because you know that it's good for you and others."
JB Shelton, owner of Detour Salon and Style, identifies the importance of buying from local industries. As a business owner herself, she has lived in Anderson for 25 years and makes an appearance at the market often.
"We have to support entrepreneurship ideas, vision and growth in our community and if we just succumb ourselves to the choices that media gives us, we will have no choices at all," she said. "These entrepreneurs here are trying to make something for the future, for themselves, for their families, so I'm totally here to support that."
Jacob Carlisle, owner of Wicked Scents, attends Ball State University, pursuing a business degree with hopes of opening local locations for his candle company. This is the first year that he has represented his business at the Anderson Farmers Market.
"This is a good way for my wife and I to pay off our student debt and pay for tuition," he said. "It's been my dream to own my own business and so Ball State (University) gives me the passion to want to grow bigger."
The Anderson Farmers Market will happen until October 9 from 8 p.m. to 12 p.m. every Saturday.
