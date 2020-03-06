ANDERSON — They may have jolted world financial markets and prompted governments in dozens of countries to issue public health warnings, but concerns over the coronavirus outbreak that originated in China have yet to disrupt supply chains for several local companies.
However, business and financial analysts say issues could potentially develop within weeks as shipments from areas most affected by the outbreak begin to dwindle due to the temporary shuttering of factories in those places.
“There’s been a broad shutdown of manufacturing activity across China,” said Michael Hicks, director of the Center for Business and Economic Research at Ball State University. “In the places where there has been no coronavirus yet, they’re operating at maybe 60% of their capacity in big factories. They have excess capital to buy respirators and suits and that sort of thing. It’s the smaller factories, which are also important, that are really experiencing production issues.”
Worldwide, more than 90,000 cases of the virus have been reported in nearly 80 countries, with more than 3,000 deaths confirmed. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 126 cases in 13 states, including four in neighboring Illinois.
Although they’ve yet to see significant effects from concerns related to the outbreak, executives at local shipping and manufacturing companies say they’re noting that clients and vendors are more actively taking precautionary measures to guard against the disease.
“We haven’t seen any interruption per se in our business,” said Ken Hesseling, vice president of operations at Carter Express in Anderson. “We have customers that are laying out specific requirements for drivers coming onto their property. We have seen some normal face-to-face meetings canceled, things like that, but nothing involving the freight we carry.”
Officials at Red Gold’s plant in Elwood said workers are taking normal precautions when handling ingredients for the factory’s tomato products. In the food processing industry, they said, such measures are both routine and vital.
“It’s been a great refresh for us with our employees, to remind them about those protocols for product safety,” said Tim Ingle, senior vice president at Red Gold. “If there’s ever a company that should be prepared for something like this, it’s a food company like us.”
Ingle added that Red Gold’s reliance on domestic vendors for most of its materials provides an additional layer of protection in its supply chain.
Hicks said that health crises like the coronavirus — or in recent years, ebola, the swine flu, Zika and others — pose unique threats to economic activity.
“In a normal (recession) situation, people soon begin to understand that maybe the stock market decline is not permanent, but in this case, that does nothing to ease my concern over being in crowds at a baseball game,” Hicks said. “I think we’re at risk of a downturn now with no real options of getting out of it other than the natural passage of time.”
