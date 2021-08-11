ANDERSON — Like an individual saving money to purchase a big ticket item, the Madison County Council is considering a new tax to pay for a new jail.
The council on Tuesday began consideration of a 0.2% correctional rate income tax that would generate an estimated $5.4 million toward construction of a new jail.
Council President Ben Gale, R-at large, explained the new tax rate has to be adopted by the end of October to begin tax collections in 2022.
A public hearing on the correctional rate income tax and vote could take place at the Sept. 14 meeting, Gale said.
With a 0.15% increase in public safety income tax also under consideration, both increases would raise the local income tax rate from 0.175% to 0.210%.
Colton said a person with an income of $30,000 would see an annual tax increase of $98 and that for the average median income in Madison County of $49,522 it would hike the tax payment by $163.
He said the correctional tax rate could be used to pay for the anticipated soft costs in 2022, Colton said, including architect and legal fees and lower the cost of the bond payment.
The estimated cost of a 400 bed jail would be $86 million with the issuance of a $72.9 million 20-year bond, he said.
“The lease payment on the jail would be covered by the correctional rate and the public safety income tax would cover the bond payment if there was a decline in revenues,” Colton said.
Councilman Jerry Alexander, R-1st District, asked why the county would implement the tax before the jail feasibility study and the naming of a committee were finalized.
Colton said the correctional rate stats to provide funding immediately for a new jail.
“You can always reduce the tax rate or shorten the length of the bond,” he said. “We assume a bond will be issued in late 2022. The funding will pay for the soft costs and not come from the county’s general fund.”
Jail consultant Jack Krouse with Construction Control Inc. said the financial projections are based on a 400-bed jail. He said the feasibility study should be completed in October.
“The more you can raise now makes it possible to lower the (tax) rates in the future,” Krouse said.
Alexander asked about remodeling the existing jail and if the correctional rate could be used for those costs.
Sheriff Scott Mellinger said 400 beds is a minimum number and that he would seek a 450-bed facility.
“I think 400 would be a mistake, just like the 204-beds we have now was a mistake,” he said. “This jail cannot be remodeled and is landlocked.”
Krouse said the new jail could be constructed so it could be expanded in the future.
Councilman Fred Reese, D-3rd District, asked if the county has selected a site for a new jail.
Councilman Anthony Emery, R-at large, said the county is looking at possible sites that would be large enough for future expansion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.