ANDERSON — The READI state grant region that includes Madison County will receive only 40% of the requested funding.
Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Economic Development Corp. announced Tuesday the distribution of $500 million in the state’s 17 regions.
The funds for the grant program came from the $512 million the state received through the American Rescue Plan.
Holcomb indicated he will consider asking the General Assembly to provide additional funding for the 17 regions.
Madison County is included in the White River Region with Marion and Hamilton counties, plus the Zionsville and McCordsville communities.
The IDEC announced the region will receive $20 million of the $49.9 million requested.
The city of Anderson and Madison County are seeking $7.1 million for three projects.
The county requested $1.2 million in READI grant funds as part of a $6 million project to construct a 60,000-square-foot spec building in Elwood and build a new town hall with retail space in Summitville.
The city of Anderson is seeking $4.2 million in grant funding toward the $22.5 million Athletic Park project and $1.75 million toward an $8.75 million project to purchase the former Anderson University building at Flagship Enterprise Center and use it as a job training center.
Rob Sparks, executive director of the Corporation for Economic Development, said the regional board will decide how the $20 million will be spent.
“It could be that each project will receive 40% of the requested funding across the board,” Sparks said. “If the project is not feasible at that funding level, the funds will go toward other projects.”
Sparks noted that two regions in northern Indiana and two regions in southern Indiana received the maximum $50 million in funding for a total of $200 million, or 40% of the funds available through the READI grant program.
“I think we will receive some funding for the projects,” he said. “I expect we will get some updates.”
Sparks said he didn’t want to speculate on what projects will be funded in the region.
He said the region submitted requests for $50 million from the state for projects that would cost $250 million.
Clayton Whitson, executive director of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, said he doesn’t know what projects will be funded in the state.
“The best thing that came out of this project are the conversations between private businesses and local government across geographic borders,” Whitson said. “We were in conversations with Fishers, Noblesville, Anderson, Elwood, McCordsville on how we can partner together as a region.”
He said the $7.5 million requested for projects in Madison County represents a $40 million investment in the county with local government and private business matches.
“The 17 regions submitted innovative, creative and visionary projects that will result in a positive economic impact on Indiana’s future,” Holcomb said. “It took immense collaboration between communities as they put aside their own visions and worked together to present the best plan for the region.
“These plans will shape Indiana for generations to come and bring value to our state like nothing we’ve witnessed before.”
Reporter Andy Knight contributed to this story.
