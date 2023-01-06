ANDERSON — Across Madison County, economic development officials are heading into 2023 with a sense of optimism about their communities’ prospects for weathering a difficult inflationary environment and furthering a variety of initiatives to attract businesses and residents on their terms.
A blend of infrastructure improvements and updated — and new — amenities are among the priorities officials from Elwood in the north to Pendleton in the south are focusing on to help the county rebound from the unsteadiness of an economic downturn that has put the brakes on the housing market and other sectors.
“Every project offers up its own challenges, so finding one to complement what (each community) is trying to do, it might not fit every place,” said Rob Sparks, executive director of the Corporation for Economic Development in Madison County. “Trying to find the right area for opportunities and thinking about long-term strategies, where we’re going to be 20, 30 years from now, I think is key.”
Here is a look at some of the notable projects and initiatives that economic development officials around the county are anticipating progress on in 2023:
ALEXANDRIA
The city has been working to redevelop Yule Golf Course as part of a larger project expected to bring 40 units of senior housing and an updated 6,000-square-foot clubhouse to the complex along Indiana 9. Economic director Alan Moore said most of the duplex buildings are framed in, and club officials expect the course to open for play in the spring.
“The golf course is an exciting investment in the city of Alexandria that I feel will draw people from a wide area into the city,” Mayor Todd Naselroad said.
Redevelopment work is also continuing in the downtown area, where several abandoned buildings are being refurbished with the goal of making them available for a combination of commercial and residential use. The most notable of these, a two-story structure on Harrison Street near the city’s center, is expected to open by the end of March and house retail tenants on the first floor, with multiple apartments upstairs. Moore said the city already has agreements to lease some of the space on both floors.
The effort, Naselroad said, “promises to bring new retail and housing options to the downtown area.”
Moore added that the city plans to continue working with the county’s Corporation for Economic Development to market its business park.
“We saw an increased interest in the business park in 2022, and we are optimistic this will produce results in 2023,” Moore said.
ANDERSON
Development along the Nichol Avenue corridor on the city’s west side remains a priority for officials in Anderson, who are also negotiating on several other fronts to attract a mix of manufacturing and retail business to the city.
Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said a formal announcement could be made soon about a development along Raible Avenue south of 25th Street, where an expected investment of $27 million over the next three years could bring more than 100 new jobs.
“This new business will further help to diversify our economic landscape,” Broderick said.
The mayor said he will ask the Anderson Redevelopment Commission for funds to continue efforts on the west side to refurbish and rebuild key locations along Nichol Avenue to make them more business-ready.
Elsewhere, officials are planning for new housing developments and quality-of-life enhancements at city parks including Fairview Park, Jackson Park and Shadyside Lake Park.
Those efforts, Broderick said, are aimed at enhancing Anderson’s growing reputation as a business-friendly destination for a variety of retailers, manufacturers and entrepreneurs.
“Anderson continues to be an attractive location for new businesses due to our location, our business-friendly atmosphere, our workforce, and our city’s commitment to quality-of-life amenities that all companies are looking for,” Broderick said.
CHESTERFIELD
Town officials anticipate much of their work to revolve around aesthetics and amenities, including further improvements to the town park. Plans currently include moving the skateboard section and basketball court to create a larger green space and creating a youth-oriented game area that would hold cornhole and other children’s games.
The town also plans to use expected money from a state grant to pave Water Street, its main north-south thoroughfare, from each end of the town limits.
Town Council President Ed Leonard said work will continue on a long-term project to update and replace outdated equipment — including water lines and pumping mechanisms — to ensure continued reliability of the town’s water supply.
“The water supply for the town is very adequate as we continue to have two long-term usable wells to draw from during the project,” Leonard said.
ELWOOD
Several notable projects will diversify the city’s amenities and, officials hope, make it a regional tourist destination as well as a more dynamic place to live.
A new 72-unit apartment complex, located directly across from the city’s municipal building, will have two-bedroom, two-bathroom units starting at $1,175 a month. A dozen leases have already been signed, and some of the units should be move-in ready by the end of January, according to Brian Snyder with Zuluscape, which will manage the facility.
Mayor Todd Jones said a new brewery is also expected to open in the downtown neighborhood this year, and the new Community Hospital Health Pavilion will provide residents a closer-to-home medical care destination.
“All three of these (projects) excite me for different reasons,” Jones said. “Obviously the influx of people into our uptown will create a demand for even more businesses. (The health pavilion) is going to be a great way for people not to have to leave town for medical care.
“All three of these developments will have a significant impact in different ways for our community.”
Jones also noted that discussions are well underway for the planning of a 50- to 60-room hotel along Indiana 37 on the outskirts of town. The city, he said, has already acquired a 15-acre parcel of land in anticipation of the project. With an indoor pool, conference room and banquet hosting capability, the hotel could become a regional draw for conventions and other events.
“We’ve got a feasibility study that was done that gave a favorable recommendation,” Jones said. “We have a couple potential investors looking to come in on (the project), and we’re working through the necessary next steps to get that into play.”
PENDLETON
The continued development of the Exit 219 interchange with Interstate 69 illustrates the town’s approach to managing growth opportunities that come with population movement northward along the highway from Fishers.
“We’re a bedroom community,” town manager Scott Reske said. “Our economic development plan is to focus on those things that increase the quality of life. If it doesn’t, then nobody in town is upset if a field stays empty for another 10 years.”
Town officials continue to study the Interchange Schematic Master Plan, a 2021 study completed by Kimley-Horn, an Indianapolis-based planning and design consulting firm, for ideas to further develop the industrial park near the exit. Their goal, Reske said, is to balance development opportunities with the town’s methodical approach toward managing its growth.
“We’re up front with that,” Reske said. “We say, look, if it doesn’t match our plan, what you want to do, then we’re not interested in deviating from it. Fast, rapid, uncontrolled growth creates financial problems. Slow and steady and planned, with keeping us out of debt, is the way to go.”