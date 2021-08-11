ANDERSON — The Madison County Council will be asking the cities and town councils to consider an increase in the public safety income tax.
The council Tuesday considered a new correctional income tax with a rate of 0.2% to pay for the construction of a new jail.
The council is seeking a 0.15% increase in the public safety income tax, with projected revenues of $4 million being shared with all government entities.
Financial consultant Brian Colton with BakerTilly said the 0.2% is the maximum rate allowed by state law.
If both taxes are approved, they would raise the local income tax rate from 0.175% to 0.210%.
The County Council can adopt the correctional tax rate without approval from other taxing entities.
As estimated by Colton, the county would get $1.5 million from the public safety tax increase, with the City of Anderson receiving $1.8 million.
Amounts estimated for other cities and towns are $280,000 for Elwood, $182,000 for Alexandria, $119,000 for Pendleton and other communities sharing $140,000.
Colton said there are state restrictions on how the public safety money can be spent for operations of police and fire departments.
Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said Wednesday the city has received an email from County Council President Ben Gale, but there has not been a conversation about raising the tax.
“I would need to know more of the details,” Broderick said. “How it would affect the city. We don’t want to overburden the taxpayers.”
Elwood Mayor Todd Jones said Wednesday he was aware of the discussions to raise the public safety income tax.
“Public safety is a top priority for all communities,” Jones said. “Anything to enhance public safety needs to be looked at. We could identify where the revenues could be spent.”
It takes a 50.01 vote of the county’s tax council.
Colton said if Madison County and Anderson vote for the increase, it would be adopted. If Anderson doesn’t vote for the increase, it would require Madison County and other communities to support the increase.
Based on the 2010 census figures, Anderson has 42.65 votes on the tax council, and Madison County has 33.91 votes. Elwood has 6.54 votes; Alexandria, 3.91 votes; and Pendleton has 3.23 votes.
Auditor Rick Gardner said Wednesday he plans to request that the County Council establish a separate fund for the increased public safety funds to cover any shortfall in the jail bond payment from the correctional tax rate.
