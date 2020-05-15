LAPEL — The CVS Pharmacy on Pendleton Avenue will close on July 1, the company confirmed this week.
The decision will leave the town without a retail drug store for the first time in more than a century, and it will force residents to look to nearby towns like Anderson, Pendleton and Noblesville to have prescriptions filled.
“As part of the regular course of business, we review all of our stores' financial performance before making such a decision,” a CVS spokesperson said in an emailed statement. “The closure of this store is not a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our employees.”
Local resident Joan Pape said she was “shocked” to hear the news of the store’s closure, noting that she and her husband have done business at the pharmacy for more than four decades.
“My husband is homebound and has been ill for quite awhile, so I can’t really make a trip to Anderson to get medicines,” Pape said. “There are other people around here that are our age, too, and they’re using CVS, and they’re very busy out there at the prescription area. I’m devastated, because CVS is very popular.”
Town officials had not been formally notified of the impending closing as of Thursday evening, but they hope to at least hear from the company about the reasoning behind the decision.
“We haven’t been approached by them,” said Town Council President Chad Blake. “Obviously, if there were a way to keep them in town, we would prefer to keep them here. But not knowing what that would take, we would have to talk to somebody first to try to figure out.
“Losing a local pharmacy would be very detrimental to a lot of people here in the town,” Blake added. “It would be a very big blow to the quality of life and folks here in the town.”
The store’s five employees will be relocated to other stores, and the Lapel location’s database of customers and prescriptions will be transferred to the CVS Pharmacy location in Pendleton. A store employee noted that customers wouldn’t necessarily have to drive to the Pendleton store to pick up prescriptions, but their existing account information will reside with that store.
“We understand the disappointment of our closing store's neighbors and customers,” the company’s statement continued. “We remain committed to the Lapel area and we continue to provide the community with outstanding pharmacy service at our other stores nearby.”
