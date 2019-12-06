ANDERSON — The logistics of those holiday errands should be a little less complicated with the introduction of a new service at four local CVS Pharmacy locations.
The Rhode Island-based health supply and retail chain announced recently that more than 4,500 of its stores nationwide — including four in Madison County — are now providing UPS Access Point locations. The move allows customers to reroute packages directly to those places as well as drop off pre-labeled shipments and make returns to e-commerce retailers that offer UPS drop-off.
The partnership aims to heighten convenience for customers of both companies, and officials see it as a long-term solution that will extend beyond the holiday season.
“We’re looking forward to hearing more feedback from our customers about this extraordinary level of convenience and flexibility, especially during this busy time of year,” said William Durling, vice president of retail communications at CVS Health. The service, he added, “redefines convenience and makes it easier (for customers) to meet the demands of their increasingly busy lives.”
The UPS Access Points offer evening and weekend pickup and drop-off hours, and officials also hope the service will help decrease missed deliveries and preserve anonymity.
“As a company, we are always exploring new ways to add convenience and increase value for our customers,” Durling said. “This partnership was no different.”
