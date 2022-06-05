ANDERSON — The Madison County Community Foundation is getting a new leader.
The foundation’s board of directors has named Benjamin Davis as its new president following a five-month search.
Effective July 5, Davis will succeed Sally Devoe, who retired in December 2021.
“Our board of directors is thrilled to introduce a leader of Ben’s caliber to guide the Community Foundation,” board chair Nancy Likens said in a news release. “Ben possesses the expertise and passion to grow our foundation further and to allow us to make an even greater positive impact in lifting lives of others in Madison County.”
Davis comes to the MCCF from a role as chief development officer and vice president of operations at the YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo, Michigan, where he professionally served with a successful track record in advancement, operations, community engagement and communication strategies.
He has family ties and knows Madison County well, as he previously served as director of alumni relations at Anderson University from 2008 to 2014. Davis graduated summa cum laude from Anderson University with a B.A. degree in public relations and journalism.
“I am honored and humbled to be selected by the board for this assignment,” Davis said. “This community has always felt like my home base so I can’t wait to return to Madison County and get started. There are many exciting opportunities in front of us, and I really believe the Community Foundation can play a vital role in helping Madison County become the best version of itself that it can be.”
Additionally, the MCCF board has voted to simultaneously promote Kari Sisk, to vice president of programs for the foundation.
With the hiring of Davis, Likens noted, the foundation is poised to advance its vision and build on its substantial momentum of the past 30 years.