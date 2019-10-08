ANDERSON – Approval for the opening of a seventh Dollar General store in Anderson was granted by the city's Board of Zoning Appeals.
The Board of Zoning Appeals approved the request on Oct. 1 for the store on the southwest corner of West 53rd Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Construction is expected to start next spring on the vacant property, located east of Cardinal Store and south of Modern Trailer Sales.
The proposal is to construct a 9,100-square-foot store on the .77-acre property zoned for industrial use. The request is in compliance with the city’s comprehensive plan.
The store will be similar in design and appearance to the Dollar General store in the 2500 block of Columbus Avenue.
The petitioners, Second Circle Acquisitions and Casey’s Marketing Com., received approval for two variances from the number of required parking spaces, maximum lot coverage.
The city’s zoning ordinance requires 73 parking spaces; the developer proposed to have 30 parking spots.
An entrance to the property will be on West 53rd Street. The company is planning to construct sidewalks at the site.
Currently Dollar General has stores at the following Anderson locations: 2530 Broadway; 405 S. Scatterfield Road; 1812 Raible Ave.; 1315 W. 38th St.; 1177 E. 53rd St.; and 2500 Columbus Ave.
