ANDERSON — Dollar General’s eighth store in the city, which opened in late October, is expected to employ six to 10 people, company officials said in a news release.
The store, housed in the building formerly occupied by Family Video and Little Caesar’s Pizza at the corner of 38th Street and Columbus Avenue, adds to the budget retailer’s portfolio of locations offering household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper and hygiene products and over-the-counter medicines.
Reaction from the city’s economic development officials was mixed.
“It’s an accessibility issue,” said Greg Winkler, executive director of the Anderson Economic Development Department. “There’s a niche there that (Dollar General) can access that isn’t accessible to the larger grocery stores and may not be as accessible to folks, at least not as accessible to all folks as the Amazon option or the Walmart call-in order option.”
In tandem with its efforts to integrate more technology into customers’ shopping experience, Dollar General’s moves to open more stores in cities like Anderson are aimed at helping it keep pace with competitors like Walmart and Meijer.
The new Dollar General does not carry fresh produce or other seasonal fruits and vegetables, an issue Winkler said city leaders have tried to discuss with company officials in the past.
“We have talked with the company about their fresh model, and the Anderson market, and we’ve kind of drawn a blank there,” Winkler said. “From a city government standpoint, we’re not supporters of Dollar General and we’re not enemies of Dollar General. It’s the marketplace that’s forcing this issue.”
Winkler said the city is continuing to press ahead on efforts to attract a grocery store to the Nichol Avenue corridor on the city’s west side.
“Local government is not designed in any way, shape or form to get into the retail grocery business,” he said. “All we can do is do our best to sell the options and opportunities to the grocery market and the providers in that market. That’s what we’re continuing to do.”
