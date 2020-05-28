ANDERSON — Closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, local optometrist Dr. Tavel used the time to move to a new location that opened to patients on Tuesday at 5541 S. Scatterfield Road in the Applewood Centre.
Dr. Tavel was one of the first tenants at Mounds Mall in 1965 and the last to leave the now empty mall.
“While it is certainly bittersweet to leave our home in the Mounds Mall after more than five decades, we are thrilled that our new, larger location provides additional space for increased medical resources, including retinal imaging, visual field, and an added optometric technician on staff,” Dr. Larry Tavel, president of Dr. Tavel Optical Group, said in a press release.
Looking to update and improve the location including better air circulation, it just didn't make sense to invest in the mall location as the only remaining business, said Mollie Tavel Kaback, Dr. Tavel's director of growth initiatives and community engagement.
"It was an opportunity for us to make a decision on the future of our business and what it should look like," she said.
Dr. Tavel has made a host of changes in the wake of COVID-19 including limiting appointments, masks for staff and patients, limiting entrance to patients only except for minors accompanied by an adult and the sterilization of frames that have been tried on before putting them back on display.
"With COVID-19 we've launched what we call our Eyes On Safety protocol which is more of a rigorous, not just cleaning, but sanitizing process for everything," Tavel Kaback said.
While they are accepting walk-ins if there is availability, it is best to make an appointment online at drtavel.com.
Dr. Tavel is a family business started by Dr. David Tavel in 1940 in Indianapolis and is today run by his eldest sons, doctors Alan and Larry Tavel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.