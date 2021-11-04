INDIANAPOLIS — A new forecast from economists at Indiana University expects the state’s economy to remain resilient as the coronavirus pandemic lingers, but suggests labor shortages will remain a significant concern for businesses across a variety of industries well into 2022.
The report, issued by IU’s Kelley School of Business, speculates that the U.S. economy may add an average of just 300,000 jobs a month through the winter, a rate that’s only about two-thirds of the average over the last year.
“It will be enough to put year-end employment above its pre-pandemic level," said Bill Witte, author of the Kelley School's U.S. forecast and an associate professor emeritus of economics, noting that total employment remains roughly 4.5 million below pre-pandemic levels.
“This deficit is not a result of deficient demand for labor – currently there are nearly 11 million job openings in the U.S. – it reflects a severe decline in labor force participation,” Witte said.
The report also expects Indiana’s labor growth to average about 2% in 2022. Most of the job gains, it says, should come in the service industry.
"We hope to see the workforce recover in Indiana by the end of 2022,” said Timothy Slaper, co-director of the Kelley School's Indiana Business Research Center. “Many factors will affect the recovery, including stimulus, supply-chain restoration, labor participation rates and continued demand for goods and services."
The trucking industry, which has seen an extensive shortage of drivers during the pandemic, could hamper economic output in the state, the report cautioned. Indiana’s location and status as a manufacturing hub makes it particularly vulnerable to changes in that segment of the workforce.
“Manufacturing-oriented states like Indiana can be caught in the middle of the supply-chain bottleneck," Slaper said. "With aging truck drivers and early retirements fostered by COVID-19, as well as logistics interruptions for shipping, the problem is only amplified."
Witte, who has helped prepare IU’s annual business outlook forecasts for more than three decades, finds reason for concern in companies offering higher wages sparked by the current labor shortages, saying the trend could produce "serious inflationary pressures."
"The Federal Reserve says this will be temporary," he said. "That sounds a lot like what they said in the late 1960s and the 1970s, as inflation rose from 1% to double digits."
