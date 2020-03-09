ANDERSON — Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino will retain its name and branding after the purchase of its parent company, Caesars Entertainment, is completed later this year, officials with Eldorado Resorts Inc. confirmed last week.
Eldorado agreed last year to buy Caesars in a $17.3 billion deal that will create the country’s largest gaming company. Shareholders of both companies approved the proposed merger last November, and the deal is making its way through a myriad of regulatory hurdles before being finalized, which executives expect will happen in the coming months. Once approved, the merger will give Eldorado nearly 60 properties in 18 states.
“As we do at all of our properties, especially growth properties, we’ll look to the future and what should be the next logical steps in terms of continuing to expand the property and bringing new amenities to the property,” said Anthony Carano, president and chief operating officer of Eldorado Resorts, during a visit to Hoosier Park. “We want to continue to evolve and be the greatest entertainment option for Anderson and for Indiana.”
Carano said there is “tremendous opportunity for growth” at both Hoosier Park and its sister racino, Indiana Grand in Shelbyville. Indiana, he said, is a natural target for expanding the company’s business operations for several reasons.
“Indiana’s just on a roll,” he said. “The governor has done a great job bringing a great economy to the state. We have a tremendous workforce in the state, and it’s a great, stable regulatory environment and a great state to do business in. We look forward to continuing to be a great partner in this state and bringing more jobs.”
Carano and officials from Caesars held meetings with local government officials and business leaders last Tuesday to provide an update on the merger and answer questions in general terms about potential expansion plans at the facility.
“There have already been discussions by Caesars to expand the footprint of the property in order to accommodate gaming and some other amenities,” Anderson Mayor Thomas Broderick Jr. said. “I think other expansions will be driven by the market. They made it clear that they’re always looking to upgrade and make their properties better.”
“I think they understand what an important piece to the entertainment community Hoosier Park is, and they’re committed to maximizing its full potential,” added Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
Carano also told local officials that Hoosier Park’s engagement with organizations in Anderson and Madison County would continue to be a priority. Collectively, the facility’s nearly 1,100 employees contributed more than 9,500 hours of volunteer work in the community last year, and the racino also invested nearly $500,000 in donations, sponsorships and other initiatives, officials say.
“It’s really the culture of Eldorado to get involved in all the communities that we do business in,” Carano said. “We’ve been a family-run company since my grandfather founded the company in 1973. We turned public in 2014, but we still have that family-run culture, and part of that is really getting involved in each of the communities that we operate in, and we look to do that here in Indiana and here in Anderson.”
Carano declined to comment on an investigation by the Indiana Gaming Commission into Centaur Gaming, a former owner of Hoosier Park. That company was allegedly connected to a Maryland-based Republican political consultant who pleaded guilty in January to federal charges of illegally funneling corporate contributions to political candidates.
