ANDERSON — As the sun baked the pavement on a recent warm August morning, Domanic Wills and his nephew quickly loaded Betsy Pearson’s belongings onto a truck from a unit she had rented at a downtown storage facility.
Within minutes, the truck was filled with furniture, keepsakes and most of Pearson’s other belongings, ready to be transported to her new house.
“He was on time. I didn’t have any stressing about it,” Pearson said. “I have total confidence in him.”
Wills’ moving company, A-Town Transport, which he started about eight months ago, is actually his second small business venture. He has also owned a landscaping company, D’s Lawnscape, since 2012. The challenge of keeping two businesses growing, he said, is met with some careful planning and workers he can trust.
“The key is my employees, No. 1,” Wills said. “That’s one of the best attributes – the people who are helping me, so that’s how I maintain and manage it.”
The coronavirus pandemic has made the local business environment challenging, Wills said, but it has also provided opportunities – especially in the Black community – for those looking to start out on their own.
“To me, it seems like there’s not many opportunities for us, even in the workplace or whatever the case may be,” he said. “I see a lot of independent business owners that are starting up from their home, which I love.”
Pearson, a member of the Anderson-Madison County Black Chamber of Commerce, said supporting minority-owned businesses adds an important dynamic to the overall health of the local economy.
“One of our big pushes is to try and promote and help small and minority businesses stay sustainable here in the city because it’s so difficult right now,” she said. “I want to do my small part to try and spend money with the small man as much as possible.”
Wills’ companies currently employ three people each, but Wills said he’s hoping to add staff to A-Town Transport, which as a newer project currently requires more of his time.
“I need to focus my time a little bit more on getting this up and running,” he said. “Once I get a few more quality employees, then I can send them both out and manage them from a distance.”
Whether it’s landscaping or moving, Wills said he keeps two key operating principles in mind in order to stay competitive.
“You’ve got to be able to make sure the customer is happy,” he said. “Price point is the second thing – making sure I’m offering something that’s affordable. Price point, quality employees and just making sure the customer is happy with the job that’s being done. Those are the main things that’ll keep me afloat and keep me focused.”
