PENDLETON — When she goes out with her friends these days, Kelsey Day doesn’t spend much money.
The 17-year-old senior-to-be at Pendleton Heights High School is saving most of her earnings from her job at Ohanalulu, a local ice cream shop — as well as her babysitting and dogsitting side gigs — for a new MacBook Air before she heads off to college next year.
Day said her sense of financial discipline has been passed on to her from her older sister.
“Watching her be able to buy all the things she wants and live how she wants and go on vacations with the money she’s saved up since she was 14 is just really motivating,” Day said. “There are sacrifices you have to make to get what you want.”
Day is not alone among her peers in her judicious approach to spending. Across Madison County, thousands of teens have landed summer jobs as lifeguards, groundskeepers at golf courses, cashiers at grocery stores and restaurants and other positions. Many of them, though, are holding on to those paychecks with eyes toward making significant purchases either in the near or distant future — which means local businesses may not immediately benefit from more younger consumers in the marketplace.
“While teenagers are working and saving and making decisions on their purchases, we still can expect a local impact on the economy in the short term,” said Lonnie Leeper, dean of the Falls School of Business at Anderson University. “There are also long-term benefits as higher teen employment has been shown to have long-term positive effects in the local community.”
Alexis Swaim, who will be a junior at Alexandria-Monroe High School this fall, recently bought her first car with her earnings from Dortee’s Drive-In, where she’s worked the past two seasons as a food server and cashier.
“When I first started working, it really was to just get out of the house and do something and not be stuck inside all day,” Swaim said. “As the season went on and I got my (drivers) permit, it made sense to try to save as much as I could to make that purchase.”
Even as many teens look forward to the rite of passage of a first car or other big-ticket purchase, businesses in certain sectors choose to tailor advertising efforts to that emerging demographic. Those decisions, local business leaders say, help underscore the importance of young employees in the workforce.
“Teen employment in general is often overlooked in the workforce but it is vitally important,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “They are the next generation of workers, and they’re getting some really valuable experience in some entry level positions that’ll look great on a resume as they continue to advance up the ladder in their careers.”
Another perk to her summer work, Day said, is the chance to both continue hanging out with her friends from school and indulge her fondness of children and pets.
“At my Ohanalulu job I have a lot of people I go to school with, so it’s fun to make memories in a working environment,” she said. “I’ve always loved working with animals, too, so dog sitting is something I look forward to, just learning how to work with different breeds and see what it’s like having them as pets.”
Local municipalities rely heavily on teen workers to keep a host of amenities — including swimming pools, golf courses and parks — running smoothly during the busiest time of the year for those facilities. The city of Anderson this year hired a total of 31 teens for staffing positions including lifeguards, summer camp counselors and pro shop assistants. The town of Pendleton hired 30 teenagers to work at Falls Park for the season.
“If we didn’t have these kids who were wanting that first job and wanting to work, we couldn’t open the pool,” said Aaron Burris, park director for the Pendleton Fall Creek Township Parks and Recreation Department. “They’re vital to what we do during the summer months.”
Additionally, Leeper noted, those young workers are developing money management habits — for better and for worse — that will soon guide the trajectory of the local economy.
“I think when our teens are demonstrating good financial literacy skills — savings, spending and giving — those things always pay off in the long run,” he said. “Even if they are spending that (money) on larger ticket items, they’re still demonstrating those good financial skills which will serve them well into their futures.”
Leeper said it’s worth noting that, despite the U.S. economy’s overall sluggishness, this year’s seasonal job market for teens is among the most robust in more than a decade. A recent Rhode Island College forecast on the summer jobs outlook for teens ranked Indiana 14th in the country in teen employment rates, a trend he said is likely to continue this year.
“The concept that teens aren’t interested in joining the workforce, I think, is not true,” he said. “Indiana teens are recognizing the opportunities and are taking advantage of them.”