ANDERSON — In 1960, as their decision to start their own mortuary culminated in the opening of L.C. May Funeral Home, L.C. and Katherine May didn’t envision their business developing into a mainstay in the community.
“To have lasted this long, it is amazing,” Katherine May said. “We’re appreciative.”
Earlier this month the business, now known as L.C. May Funeral Services, celebrated its 60th anniversary. Katherine May said she and her late husband were gratified not only by how their business became part of the community over the years, but that their five children all have now taken on key staff roles and made it a multigenerational enterprise.
“All of us are involved in the business,” said Ron May, who manages the business. “My dad came into this business with the opportunity to serve. He had an opportunity to work prior to getting his license and starting his own business, and he said there’s additional need here. The whole impetus really was around meeting family needs.”
Ron and his siblings – Stan, Joseph, David and Valerie – have their hands on nearly every part of the day-to-day operations of the funeral home, which Ron said hosts between 30 and 50 services a year. Among other tasks, Valerie runs the sound board for services in the facility’s two chapels; Joseph acts as the office manager; David oversees maintenance of the building; and Stan coordinates the planning and execution of many of the services held there.
“Relationships are obviously tremendously important with families and with organizations throughout the community,” Ron May said. “But the No. 1 thing is really an attitude of service and of ministry.”
Operating during the pandemic has been difficult, Ron May said – especially since in-person services have been curtailed – but the mortuary’s online offerings have provided a vital, if imperfect, bridge for families.
“That’s been the hardest part, because whenever someone passes, especially if they are well-known throughout the community, there’s a normal and a customary and an emotional outpouring,” he said. “You want to express that to the family, but even something as simple as a hug, unfortunately, right now is very difficult. That’s made those virtual expressions through Facebook and through Zoom and other platforms all the more important.”
