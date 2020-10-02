PENDLETON — Neal Smith admits that he didn’t used to spend a lot of time researching options for health coverage for himself and his wife.
Smith owns Smith Family Farms, a grain and livestock operation near Pendleton that plants about 2,500 acres each year. As a sole proprietorship, finding an economical health coverage plan has long been a source of difficulty for Smith.
“There are so many different options and so many different things,” Smith said. “Right now we’re on a really high deductible to keep our premiums down. We’re basically using health insurance for exactly what it is — that emergency insurance.”
Legislation signed into law earlier this year could change that — or at least give Smith and farmers like him a worthwhile option to consider. On Thursday, the Indiana Farm Bureau began accepting applications for a suite of health care plans that its executives say addresses a significant need in Indiana’s agriculture community. The plans include coverage tailored to individuals, families and Farm Bureau members age 65 and older.
“As I traveled the state the last few years and talked with farmers and agriculture professionals, I heard countless stories of members needing affordable, reliable health coverage,” said Indiana Farm Bureau President Randy Kron. “INFB Health Plans will give many of our members the ability to continue to work in agriculture without having to worry about whether they’ll be able to pay for health coverage.”
Farm Bureau officials began working with state legislators on the issue about four years ago. Once members of the General Assembly became aware of some of the gaps in coverage that owners of family farms and agribusinesses were dealing with, the issue became an easy sell, according to State Sen. Tim Lanane, D-Anderson. Senate Enrolled Act 184, allowing the Farm Bureau to offer discounted health care options to its members, passed through the General Assembly in March with a total of three dissenting votes in both houses.
“My feeling was, any way we can work to get people health care coverage, we ought to take a look at it, and if it makes sense, do what we can,” Lanane said. “It was a no-brainer at that point.”
Smith and other Farm Bureau members lobbied lawmakers because, Kron said, many of the state’s estimated 57,000 farming operations are classified as sole proprietorships, meaning each is run by a single individual as an unincorporated business. The Farm Bureau estimates that between 5% and 8% of those farmers are uninsured.
“Other plans in the market benefit small businesses with two or more employees,” said Megan Ritter, executive director of administration for the Indiana Farm Bureau. “Since the majority of our members told us that really they are working owners, sole proprietors and don’t have employees, those types of plans weren’t going to work for them.”
For Smith, saving money on health coverage would provide needed flexibility in financing other areas of his operation. For example, he said he’s currently deciding between making significant repairs to one of his tractors or buying a new one outright.
“Owning any small business, being self-employed, any of it is expensive,” he said. “There’s a lot of overhead. For us as a small family-owned business, and for my family and myself, to have another option hopefully at a little bit lower expense or a lower deductible or whatever the difference may be – anything can help.”
