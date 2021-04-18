ANDERSON – The Indiana Farm Bureau’s venture into offering health insurance coverage for its members translated into more than 1,200 plans going active in the first quarter they were offered, the organization reported this week.
From Jan. 1 through March 31, 2021, a total of 1,242 enrolled plans became active, which means the bureau is optimistic about meeting its goal of 2,500 plans by the end of the year.
“That’s still a stretch goal,” said INFB Health Plans manager Patrick Williams. “The fourth quarter is when we’re going to see the greatest amount of activity, but most of those plans will have an effective date of Jan. 1. Over the next eight months we have a fair amount of plans to find before the end of the year.”
According to data compiled by the bureau, about 35% of those applying for INFB health plans so far this year have reported joining the bureau primarily for the health plans. Bureau officials say this highlights the need for more affordable, reliable health care in the state’s agricultural community.
“A lot of small businesses are looking at us as an option as well because they can’t offer a group plan because of their size,” Williams said. “It’s becoming a more viable option for them, which is very positive to see.”
Statewide, Hamilton County reported the most sign-ups, with 47, followed by Knox County with 46. Madison County had 13 active INFB health plans, according to figures provided by the bureau.
