INDIANAPOLIS — Speakers at the Indiana Farm Bureau’s State Convention challenged farmers Thursday to think beyond property lines as they navigate a complicated economy.
“In many cases, what we’re worried about is our own area of responsibility, and we don’t realize what our influence is, much less what our level of interest is,” said Scott Caine, president of Aimpoint Research, an Ohio-based agricultural marketing research firm.
“The things that we deal with on a daily basis are much bigger and broader than the one degree separating you from where you buy your inputs and where you sell your outputs.”
Caine reminded an audience of farmers, dairy producers and other convention participants that a rapidly changing economy continues to alter the way many operations function.
For example, he said, a recent study his firm conducted found that one in four food producers are buying inputs — seed, fertilizer, weaned animals, feed and other items — online. A decade ago, he noted, that figure was one in 10.
Also, he said, a shift is underway in which food processors are increasing their demand for more functional ingredients — bioactive compounds that can be used to produce foods like berries, broccoli, almonds, cashews and other sources of protein. Preserving and adapting to those markets, he added, is vital.
“Food security is national security,” he noted.
Some farmers in attendance expressed concern about federal legislation imposing heavy regulatory burdens on their operations. As the Indiana Farm Bureau formulates a strategic plan for its policy priorities over the next four years, they said educating both lawmakers and consumers will be important in their efforts.
“I’m the seventh generation on our family farm, and I farm actively as well,” said Rachel Hyde, whose family runs a grain farm in northeast Hamilton County.
“It’s really important to me that we do keep that family farm alive and continue to have sustainable agriculture. But also from a policy level try to have the decisions at the farm gate, rather than being mandates from a policy level.”