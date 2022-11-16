ANDERSON — Three local small businesses will have an opportunity to expand their services — and, organizers of a new event hope, their impact on the community — during a new pitch competition planned by the Flagship Enterprise Center.
Flagship Pitch Anderson, scheduled for early next year, will be open to for-profit business owners looking to expand their current products or services within the city of Anderson, according to a news release from the Flagship Enterprise Center.
Instead of being geared toward startups, the competition will invite entrepreneurs to pitch their ideas for expansion to a panel of judges for a chance to win a prize package to help them implement those ideas.
“The Flagship team works hard to connect local entrepreneurs with the resources they need, which is why this pitch event is different from most,” said Terry Truitt, president and CEO of the Flagship Enterprise Center.
“We’re supporting the expansion of businesses that already have foundations in place. We want to help businesses grow in a way that benefits both them and the Anderson community.”
The largest of the three prize packages up for grabs is worth $20,000. Each prize includes a cash award and a variety of consulting and business development services.
Eligible business owners can apply for a spot in the competition at www.flagshipenterprise.org/pitch.