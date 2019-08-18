Flagship focusing on incubating success

Flagship Enterprise Center timeline

2002: The Flagship Enterprise Center is established following a series of meetings at Anderson University. The center’s vision, mission and bylaws are developed from collective input from AU leadership, the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, the Economic Development Corporation and other regional groups.

2003: The Flagship’s Enterprise Drive campus is certified as a technology park.

2010: The Flagship is approved as a microlender by the Small Business Administration.

2014: The Flagship reaches $1 million in total microloans dispersed.

2015: The Flagship reaches $3 million in total microloans dispersed.

2016: The Flagship reaches $7 million in total microloans dispersed.

2019: The Flagship surpasses $23 million in total funds dispersed among 700 loans.

Source: Flagship Enterprise Center