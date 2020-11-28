ALEXANDRIA – It might have been easier for Amy Bair to stay at home Saturday and do some Christmas shopping on her laptop.
Instead the Alexandria resident, along with some friends, decided to make a day of it and browse for gift ideas at several shops along Harrison Avenue.
“For 30 years, I went out on Black Friday, and I didn’t do it this year,” Bair said after picking out some earrings at a pop-up stand owned by Sandy Williams. “I just wasn’t really comfortable with it, but to be able to get out and do this and support our friends and our family is amazing.”
Williams’ business, The Ugly Crier, offers handmade jewelry and other keepsakes. During the coronavirus pandemic, when she and many of her competitors have had to scale back appearances at farmers markets, festivals and other events, she’s still having “a good year.”
Plenty of people still make shopping local a priority, she explained.
“They’ve genuinely made a point to come see us because they would rather give us that money than some of the other businesses that are very obviously succeeding because they’re a popular corporation,” Williams said. “They want to support the people that they know or the town that they know, that they’re from.”
Against the backdrop of the pandemic, small businesses throughout Madison County welcomed mask-wearing customers on the 10th anniversary of Small Business Saturday, an annual event created in part to emphasize bringing holiday shopping dollars to independent retailers.
Normally held on the Saturday between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Small Business Saturday has taken on an outsized importance this year as smaller brick-and-mortar stores try to salvage lost sales from earlier in the year, when pandemic-related restrictions forced many of them to close, cut back hours or lay off employees.
According to the National Federation of Independent Business, Americans spent about $19.6 billion at the nation’s nearly 32 million independent businesses in 2019. In light of thinner Black Friday crowds at malls and retailers across the country, expectations for this year’s Small Business Saturday were tempered.
“We have so many unique shops, little shops that people may not even be aware of all over the county, from as far south as Pendleton all the way up to Elwood,” said Matt Rust, executive director of the Anderson Madison County Visitors Bureau. “We don’t want to lose these businesses, so I think it’s just important that we get out and support them, and right now is the time to do that.”
At Soap & Sunshine Apothecary, a shop selling soaps, sanitizer and other skin care products, owner Elizabeth Jones noted that mushrooming demand for those items during the pandemic has contributed to a 40% increase in sales this year compared to 2019.
“We’ve been really blessed,” she said. “We were able to easily transition to a curbside pickup method, and then we also shipped out a lot more orders than average.”
As Jones spoke, a steady stream of shoppers flowed through the building. Many of them were eager not only to get started on their Christmas shopping, but also to mingle with other pandemic-fatigued residents and gain a sense of normalcy at the outset of the holiday shopping season.
“Connection is something that we’ve kind of lost,” said Leigh Bivens as she selected a bar of handcrafted soap. “Just being able to see neighbors and see people and run into some community members, it’s nice.
"And then also just to remind the small businesses that we love them and care about them and that we want to keep them going. That’s a big deal, especially right now.”
