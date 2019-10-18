ANDERSON — Americans are expected to spend $8.8 billion on all things Halloween this year, a figure that places it behind only Christmas as the nation’s biggest retail holiday.
Included in that figure is an estimated $300 million to $500 million that thrill seekers will spend on tickets to haunted houses and attractions, according to Hauntworld.com. “Scare factories,” as they’re sometimes called, have become enterprises that can draw thousands of people a night and provide significant revenue to their owners.
“It is a growing industry,” says Todd Harmeson, who’s in his second year as the general manager of Indy Scream Park, the haunted theme park south of Anderson that draws tens of thousands through its gates each September and October. “We’ve seen the growth of the industry and more and more people wanting to take it on. There’s the enjoyment as a guest, but then also owners wanting to get into the business for the commercializing (of) the haunted house industry. It’s an entertainment industry.”
Indy Scream Park officials wouldn’t reveal projected revenue or attendance figures for the facility’s current season, which opened Sept. 13, but marketing director Jon Pianki said the number of customers should be in the “tens of thousands.” And creative director Mark Bremer said the park spends “well over six figures per year” on facility improvements and new attractions.
“Business is business,” Harmeson said. “We try to set ourselves up to be successful. Being successful in business means making a profit.”
Bremer added, “People love to go out and hang out with their buddies, and Halloween has always been a time when you go out and trick or treat or go to a party or go to a place like we have now. We try to offer a little bit of all those experiences here.”
Indy Scream Park retains six full-time staff members year-round to handle marketing, finances and attraction improvements. A construction team began assembling some of the props, animatronics and decor in March.
“Our staff travels around the country looking at other haunted houses and getting ideas from them,” Harmeson said.
The park also hires more than 300 area residents as actors for the season to populate its five haunted attractions. All of them go through intensive training — including acting classes — to prepare for their seven-week stints as fright masters.
Allison Silvey, an elementary instructional assistant for South Madison Community Schools, is in her fourth season as an actor at the park. A typical day during the Halloween season for her can be as long as 18 hours. She normally heads straight from her job to the park, where she’ll work until 11 p.m. on weeknights and as late as 2 a.m. on the weekends.
“I get paid to scream at people, which isn’t acceptable at my other job,” she said with a laugh. “It’s a really good stress reliever.”
Silvey said she suspects many of the people she scares each night are like her in that a trip to a haunted house carries with it elements of excitement and escapism that make it well worth the price of admission.
“Everybody loves it,” she said. “Even if they say they’re terrified out of their mind, it’s just that adrenaline rush that they get, and they come out here to escape reality, because they’re getting away from their normal, everyday life.”
While the time between Halloween and Thanksgiving is ideal for discussing the successes and failures of each season at the park — much of it based on feedback at the facility and through social media — Harmeson and his staff aren’t waiting until Nov. 1 to begin formulating ideas for next year’s attractions.
“We’re already talking 2020 and 2021,” he said, “so there’ll be new haunt attractions here next year. This year we went through the midway and did upgrades here. We’re going to do more upgrades next year, and another attraction will be coming to the guests that’s going to be interactive, but not a grab-type interactive. I don’t want to give away too much of a spoiler, but they’re going to get to experience a whole new ride here.”
