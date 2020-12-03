ANDERSON — New life is being pumped into the former Target store at the Applewood Centre.
The Anderson Board of Zoning Appeals Wednesday approved a special exception requested by South Anderson Crossing LLC to amend the development plan.
The Target store in Anderson has been vacant since its closure in January 2016.
The new owners over the summer demolished the former garden center and have plans to expand the existing building by 16,600 square feet on the northeast corner.
Local attorney Bill Davisson confirmed that the current Marshalls store in Anderson will be relocating there along with two retailers new to the area – Ross Dress Shop and Five Below.
Two of the three stores should be open by the spring with the third opening in the summer, he said.
Davisson said negotiations are continuing with other potential stores.
“There is a lot of excitement about this development,” he said. “Shoppers have been asking the workers what is moving into the space.”
Tim Stires, deputy director of the Anderson Municipal Development Department, said the former Target building will house six to eight new stores.
Each store will have a separate entrance with a new facade on the building.
Stires said the new owners are increasing the amount of landscaping and adding 75 parking spaces, bringing the total to 474.
The site plan shows a change in access to the property from Scatterfield Road, similar to the design at the Kohl’s store in the 4500 block.
The Municipal Development staff recommended approval of the special exception.
“The commercial building expansion will bring new businesses and add new jobs to the city,” Stires said. “The proposed expansion and upgrade of the shopping center is sorely needed to breathe new life into a large vacant retail space.”
EVENT CENTER TO EXPAND
In other business, The BZA approved an amended development plan requested by Melissa Lowstetter, the new owner of the Hawk Point event center in the 4500 block of South Madison Avenue.
The business is expanding to the north and will include a house and other buildings.
Stires said the house and other buildings will allow preparation for members of a wedding party and other events.
A walkway will connect the new facilities to the current event center.
