ANDERSON − Diane Kilbourne, manager of Lit Fireworks, expects to run out of fireworks before Sunday’s Fourth of July celebration.
“There’s supposed to be another container of fireworks that’s waiting in Illinois, but it was stuck at the border of California at the port for a while,” she said. “We’re down to single cases and less than a case on some stuff already.”
The local retailer raised its prices on fireworks by $2-$5 because of a low collection of product, and workers expect another markup on fireworks prices.
Last summer the company profited by triple the normal amount on some of its stock.
“Last year (set) the standard,” Kilbourne said.
It’s a different story on the eve of July 4, 2021.
IHS Markit, a research firm in London, compiled data showing that the U.S. imported 255 million pounds of fireworks from overseas last year. Firework supplies are about 30% lower this year, 76 million pounds short of demand.
From fireworks to lumber, supplies of many significant goods are falling short while demand continues to rise.
Changes in consumer patterns and production levels during the first several months of the pandemic are partly to blame. But other factors have had an impact, too.
When a cargo ship about the size of the Empire State Building got stuck in the Suez Canal for six days in March, plugging up about 12% of global trade, it aggravated shortages.
Here are a few examples of products that have run short:
FOOD
Amanda Crouch and her partner are chicken eaters at home. But she had to pay double for chicken thighs recently at a local grocery store.
“To see that at the grocery store, it is so real,” she said. “Chicken is so cheap, and it is not cheap right now.”
Crouch is getting the same sort of sticker shock in her professional life. She’s the owner of Build Your Own Burrito in downtown Anderson.
The restaurant makes its menu as budget-friendly as possible, Crouch said, but she’ll have to increase its prices this month after consulting with a representative from U.S. Foods.
“Chicken and beef were one of our cheapest things. ... Now chicken is just as much as steak,” she said.
“Hopefully, everyone understands because you go to a grocery store and see groceries are more expensive ... you know we have to do the same thing (raise prices).”
According to AgriLife Today’s website, the supply of chicken ready for consumption was down by about 20% in May compared to last year.
“Prices are outrageous,” Anderson resident Charles Allen lamented recently. “When you get hungry, it affects everything.”
Like chicken, milk distribution has been disrupted.
Though restaurants, grocery stores and schools are demanding dairy products, slow delivery and packaging is forcing farmers to dump large quantities of milk each day. Lack of space on trucks prohibits daily produce from shipping to desired locations. In turn, lower inventory causes retail prices to increase.
Milk prices last month were above annual averages from 2019 and 2020.
Restaurants are also facing a shortage of Heinz ketchup packets.
As demand for to-go deliveries rose during pandemic restrictions, the market for ketchup packets spiked. Supplies haven’t met consumers’ needs.
But there is good news for both consumers and restaurant managers and owners like Crouch.
Forexlive, which analyzes foreign exchange markets, projects that production of ketchup packets will grow by 25% this month.
“It’s starting to look up from here, which is great, but things are just really scary,” Crouch said.
LUMBER
Demand for lumber grew during the first year of the pandemic as people staying home took on building and remodeling projects. The scarcity of building materials generated price hikes, halting projects until costs began to decrease in June.
In May, the price of lumber reached a historic high. According to Trading Economics, which charts commodity market trends, the price of lumber reached about $1,700 per thousand board feet that month. By late June, though, the rate was back down to $900 per thousand board feet.
Still, lumber costs are significantly higher than last year.
Yet the National Association of Home Builders reported home sales are up 33.5% since last year, when the pandemic was raging, in the Midwest. But the cost of building a new home is up by 18%.
The high costs of building materials affecting the real estate market are hitting nonprofits, as well.
“Prices may go down — let’s pray,” said local Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Jan Miller. “Now, we’re having to balance this whole new world like everybody else.”
Miller noted that the organization has been affected by a shortage of appliances, as well. Habitat officials are having difficulty finding an affordable refrigerator for a home currently being built.
“Maytag has been very generous with us, but they couldn’t do it like they have in the past with Habitats all over (the country),” she said.
CARS
The nationwide microchip shortage has strained the auto industry.
AlixPartners, a consulting firm, expects the semiconductor chip shortage to cost the worldwide auto industry $110 billion in revenue this year.
According to recent data from Carfax, the average list price is up 25% for new cars and 44% for new trucks from last year.
Recently, automakers have limited production of certain models, shifting their attention to producing popular models with available microchips.
The third-largest automaker in Japan, Nissan, planned to produce half a million fewer cars this year because of the global chip shortage.
Ed Martin Nissan of Anderson is fortunate to be drawing customers to shop for new cars, General Manager Mike Bullard said.
“Nissan has a bit of an inventory surplus, so the shortage hasn’t impacted us on the new car side as much as it has impacted other brands,” he explained.
Ed Martin Nissan’s inventory is about 15% lower than usual, according to Bullard.
“We haven’t had the luxury of making inventory adjustments based upon seasonal changes,” he said. “We’ve had to stay at a static rate because you can’t predict what the market is going to do right now.”
Other manufacturers, such as the Ford Motor Co., are making adjustments. Ford announced it would continue manufacturing cars, but many new vehicles will sit in factory lots while they await computer chips.
