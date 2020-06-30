ANDERSON — An impending merger between two major gaming and entertainment companies, including the parent company of Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino, cleared a significant regulatory hurdle this week.
On Monday, the Federal Trade Commission accepted a proposed consent order from Eldorado Resorts Inc. and Caesars Entertainment, which owns the Anderson racino along with Horseshoe casinos in Hammond and Harrison County and Indiana Grand in Shelbyville.
"We look forward to completing the merger, subject to receipt of the remaining consents and approvals from regulators in Nevada, New Jersey and Indiana," Eldorado CEO Tom Reeg said in a release, adding that once consummated, the $17.3 billion merger will create the country’s largest gaming company.
The deal still requires approval from the Indiana Gaming Commission and the Indiana Horse Racing Commission, as well as the Nevada Gaming Control Board, the Nevada Gaming Commission and the New Jersey Casino Control Commission.
Officials at Hoosier Park had not commented on the development Tuesday afternoon.
During a visit to the racino in March, Anthony Carano, president and chief operating officer of Eldorado Resorts, expressed optimism about the prospects for growth at Hoosier Park, citing Indiana as “a great, stable regulatory environment and a great state to do business in.”
Shareholders of both companies approved the proposed merger last November. Once approved, the merger will give Eldorado nearly 60 properties in 18 states.
