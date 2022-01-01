ANDERSON — On Saturday, Uranus Fudge Factory and General Store took over ownership of the former Good’s Candy Shop in Anderson.
In September, Randy Good, owner of Good’s, sold the shop to the Missouri-based company after announcing in May that he was selling the business.
Three days prior to announcing that news, Good posted a help wanted ad on Facebook. In the post, described the type of people he did not want to apply for the job — “splitters” and “pukers.” Good said that these qualities are typical of girls who “learn it from their mothers.”
Good said that his decision to sell was not based upon the Facebook controversy.
In December, he filed a libel suit against two local men alleging comments they posted on Facebook about him and his business were false and constituted defamation and slander. The suit is pending in Madison Circuit Court Division 4.
While Good’s last day in business was Dec. 28, Good hosted a virtual giveaway on Facebook Friday.
In the post, Good said he had saved two two-pound boxes of candy for today.
To win the first box, people only had to comment on the post saying why they should win.
The second box that he saved was auctioned off at Good’s Candy Shop at 5 p.m. Good said that the money raised from the auction will go to a cause of the winner’s choice.
On Dec. 27, Louie Keen, mayor of Uranus Fudge Factory and General Store, posted a YouTube video explaining the change in ownership.
“We’ll get open as soon as we can because I know everyone wants to get their fudge back,” he said in the video.
The shop will have a soft opening on Feb. 1, according to Keen.
“We know that everybody has depended on Good’s for years for all their Valentine’s Day (candy),” Keen said.
As of now, the grand opening is planned for April 1, however it is subject to change.
Keen will be keeping the “all the good stuff” from Good’s, including the ice cream, root beer and chocolates. However, they will be incorporating new aspects, like fudge from Uranus.
He said there will be a lot of “fun and exciting things” added to the business over the course of the next two years.
One item being added is a miniature golf course, although that is not expected until July at the earliest.
“We have a playground coming. I know that Zoltar is going to be there,” he said in the video. “There’s a ton of stuff, but things are just taking time.”
The business also plans on having mobile escape rooms at the Indiana location.
Also, within the next two years, Keen hopes to add Uranus Liquors to the Indiana shop. All of the liquors sold at their Missouri store are made locally in Missouri. He mentioned that they would try and do the same at the Indiana location by sourcing locally.
Keen offered jobs to all current employees at Good’s and is now looking for new employees. They are currently looking for retail staff, people to work in the warehouse, a bookkeeper, a marketing specialist, graphic designers and even videographers.
“We are looking for people to come work full-time for us or if you’re in college (and) you want to work part-time,” Keen said in the video.
Interested parties should send their resume to tiffanyinuranus@gmail.com.
“We promise you that we’re going to give you a lot of reasons to pick Uranus in the near future,” Keen said, closing out his video.
Keen sends a special thanks to First Merchants Bank of Anderson, the Madison County Chamber of Commerce and Anderson Economic Development for making the process run smoothly.
