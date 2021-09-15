ANDERSON — When Randy Good announced that he was selling his family’s candy shop in the middle of a controversial job post he made on Facebook in May, some people were skeptical of the announcement.
Good said he wasn’t going to use a real estate agent, declined to name a selling price and only listed a yahoo email address for people to send a buying offer. Four days after the announcement, however, Good said he found the Uranus Fudge Factory and General Store.
"I picked Uranus because of their complete understanding and commitment to high quality products and impressive guest services,” said Good in a press release.
Uranus, located on historic Route 66 between Saint Louis and Springfield in Missouri, plans to open its second location in the Hoosier state on Jan. 1, 2022.
The company is listed as a tourist attraction with a museum, restaurant, gas station, ice cream, mini-golf, escape rooms, specialized fudge, food, humorous apparel and gifts.
Tripadvisor reviews caution people that can’t take a joke, have no sense of humor or are easily offended by sophomoric humor not to visit Uranus because they might be offended. Fudge lovers and those looking for a laugh, however, should not miss the trip.
The company’s slogan is “The Best Fudge comes from Uranus," and according to owner Louie Keen, they enjoy having fun and making people laugh.
Keen said they plan to keep Good’s employees and expand the business.
“We will also be hiring a lot more people and our pay and benefits packages for all our team are hard to beat,” Keen said In a Facebook post about the purchase of Good’s.
Keen said Uranus will continue crafting the well-known, fine chocolates and super premium ice cream products Good’s sells in addition to Uranus fudge and other products at the new location.
“We have been looking for our #2 for quite a while, and we were very lucky to have found this opportunity with Randy Good and Good’s Candy Shop”, Keen said in the press release. “With all of their production and manufacturing capabilities, along with their years of experience and knowledge, this acquisition will truly accelerate our growth plans nationally.”
In May, Good had posted a help-wanted message, discouraging certain types of applicants that Good said are hard to manage and create a toxic work environment. He said he was not looking for “splitters,” who spread gossip, and “pukers,’’ who constantly talk about their own problems at work.
The post spread like a wildfire on social media as people took offense with Good who wrote about the negative qualities being typical of girls and something they learn from their mothers — “boys just duke it out.”
Outrage poured in as people voiced their opinions that the post was offensive and sexist.
Good said someone even called the candy shop to express their anger on Monday morning and took their anger out on an employee who was left in tears and rattled by the experience.
Within days of the job posting, Good returned to Facebook to admit that the original post was a mistake and that he poorly communicated his experiences “out of ignorance, not malice.”
With the sale of his candy shop, Good plans to relocate to,"where it's warm when it's cold (in Anderson)."
Keen said he plans to remain open during remodeling, and a grand opening is planned for the spring of 2022. Attempts to contact Good and Keen for comment were unsuccessful.
