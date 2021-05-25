ANDERSON — A local business owner has apologized for language appearing in some of the more than 42,000 comments in response to a 'help-wanted' Facebook post that some labeled sexist and unprofessional.
Randy Good, owner of Good’s Candy Shop, 1423 W. 53rd St., touched off controversy with a post seeking summer workers that referred to past female employees as “splitters” and “pukers.” The post, which appeared late last week, was widely condemned among commenters but had also been shared more than 13,000 times as of Tuesday morning.
His follow-up post Tuesday did little to quell the uproar, with one comment on that thread calling it “textbook narcissistic behavior” and another saying, “You’d have to pay me more than $11 an hour. Not necessarily for the work but to have to put up with someone that thinks that’s an apology.”
The original post, inviting prospective workers to apply for full- and part-time positions as greeters, cake decorators and package assemblers, quickly turned to the types of workers Good will not hire.
“Splitting is a behavior of girls, young mostly but not always. Usually taught by their mothers,” reads the post in part. “This is the person who talks about others in an attempt to split people apart and feel better about themselves.
“Boys seldom practice this,” he wrote later. “They just duke it out!”
Later, he referred to “pukers” as those who “approach you daily, dump their stuff on you and then go about their business. All they want to do is complain about their stuff to someone who will listen so they can feel normal. They walk away and each time you are left holding this bag of puke.”
Reaction was swift and often pointed. One commenter wrote: “Thank you for warning every person who might have applied that you’re an awful business owner and saving people a lot of time.”
Another wrote: “Part of any interview I’ve ever been part of was my deciding if I wanted to work for the interviewer. I personally wouldn’t work for you if you were paying $100 an hour. You’re disgusting.”
The Herald Bulletin will update this story.
