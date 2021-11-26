INDIANAPOLIS — Comcast Corporation recently announced a major expansion of an initiative to help women-owned businesses in Central Indiana.
The Comcast RISE (Representation, Investment, Strength, and Empowerment) program is focused on providing female small business owners with access to digital tools and funding. Created in late 2020, the program has provided more than $60 million in grants, marketing and technology services to more than 6,700 small business owned by minorities, according to a news release.
“As we continue to rebuild and emerge from the effects of the pandemic, small businesses will continue to be the backbone of our economy, and we must take every opportunity to help them thrive,” said Teresa Ward-Maupin, senior vice president of digital and customer experience for Comcast Business. “Looking forward, this expansion will enable Comcast RISE to further empower and strengthen even more small businesses that are the heart of our local communities across the country.”
According to a study by the National Association of Women Business Owners, 42% of businesses in the U.S. are owned by women, with more than 1,800 new businesses being started every day. However, according to the same study, women-owned businesses are growing at only half the rate of those run by men. An underlying cause, many analysts argue, is that women struggle to access capital and other resources to help them succeed.
“The data about how women, a rapidly increasing number of whom are small business owners, have fared during the pandemic is stark,” said Sarah Sommer, co-founder of iFundWomen, a funding platform for female business owners. “Women business owners tend to have limited access to capital and debt-free funding options, yet they represent a tremendous opportunity. Women-owned businesses deliver two times higher revenue per dollar invested than those founded by men, making them great investments.”
The expanded Comcast RISE eligibility for women-owned businesses will take effect in mid-January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.