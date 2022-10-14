ANDERSON — Finding treats to hand out at Halloween could be a trick this year.
Another casualty of the ongoing supply chain issues that have reverberated across a host of industries is the flow of candy from sweet treat giants like Hershey to store shelves.
Increased inflation that has driven up the cost of shipping isn’t helping matters, either, according to a Purdue University researcher.
“There are cogs along the way, and if you have a single cog within a global network that slows down the production process … that will contribute to the shortage, too,” said Aaron Lawry, an assistant professor of consumer science at Purdue.
Lawry said many candy producers weren’t expecting what he called an unprecedented increase in demand for candy during the pandemic, and the big-name producers — including Hershey, Mars, Brach’s and others — have been scrambling to catch up.
“The problem is, now that we’re reaching Halloween, there’s going to be an even greater surge in demand over Halloween,” he said. “They’re not prepared to address the surge that is going to happen.”
That theory appears to be holding true in Madison County, where grocers, pharmacies and other outlets that sell candy products have received “out-of-stock” notices on orders more frequently this year.
“There’s a lot of stuff we’re still trying to get that’s out of stock,” said Chris Crow, a manager at Harvest Market on Scatterfield Road in Anderson. “People are just going elsewhere or buying different brands.”
Crow said that as of Thursday, the store’s stock of assorted bags of candy was gone. Normally, the store places one fairly large order at the beginning of the season and relies on that shipment to stock its shelves through Halloween.
“At the beginning of the season, we order a lot,” she said. “When it’s gone, it’s gone.”
Officials at Kroger, which owns both Pay Less Super Market stores in Madison County, said although Hershey’s disclosure in the summer that it would not be able to meet consumer demand was concerning, the supermarket chain has been offered assurances that supplies will be adequate.
“As one of our candy experts said, Americans will still be able to celebrate the season and make it a memorable experience,” Eric Halvorson, the company’s manager of corporate affairs, said in an emailed statement.
Analysts believe the production troubles at bigger chocolate makers are creating openings for local candy sellers and producers.
Even as Hershey cedes ground to its competitors — think more Snickers and M&Ms and fewer Kit Kat bars and Reese’s cups — smaller purveyors, if they capitalize on marketing opportunities, could see robust sales.
“A company like Mars is likely to step up and try to increase (its) production to take advantage of this situation,” Lawry said.
“I think it is also a good opportunity for local candy shops and small producers to do some marketing and get people into their stores because then they can say, these big candy giants cannot handle Halloween, but we can do it, so it’s also a good opportunity for much smaller producers.”
Many of those smaller candy shop owners, however, caution that they’re up against similar logistical challenges. Unlike other consumer goods, they note, the process of producing sweets is more complex, often involving ingredients that need to be shipped from around the world.
“We’re seeing the same (supply chain) issues,” said Louie Keen, owner of Uranus Indiana, an Anderson confectionary specializing in fudge and other treats.
“When we make an order, sometimes we’re only able to get two-thirds or three-quarters of what we ask for. Those issues have been there since 2020, and who knows if they’ll ever get any better.”
After Halloween, sellers will have to quickly pivot to Christmas orders, and Crow anticipates that her store will be poised to meet expected demand.
“We’ll start ordering different stuff and lots of it,” Crow said. “Our store manager is pretty good. She’ll start early and get it ordered so it will be in stock and come in when we need it.”