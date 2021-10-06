ANDERSON — Civic and business leaders from across Madison County will have an opportunity to share their successes and concerns from the past year with Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday during the Madison County Chamber’s State of the County luncheon.
The annual event at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino was rescheduled from April 2020, when it became one of the first significant Chamber events to be cancelled as the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic surged across the country.
Leaders and business executives from Anderson, Elwood, Alexandria, Pendleton, Frankton and Lapel are planning to attend. Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce, said the necessity of expanding commerce even as the pandemic lingers will also be a topic of conversation.
“We learned last spring that we can’t just shut the world down,” Whitson said. “Eventually we’re going to have to find safe, effective means to continue business operations while dealing with the health and safety of our community.”
Holcomb will give the keynote address at the luncheon and is expected to discuss a wide range of issues, including the state’s economy and response to COVID-19, infrastructure improvements and spending on rural broadband.
