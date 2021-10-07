ANDERSON — Continued infrastructure improvements, encouraging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and investments in quality-of-life initiatives will continue to burnish Indiana’s image as a desirable business destination, Gov. Eric Holcomb told a large group of business and civic leaders Thursday.
The Madison County Chamber of Commerce’s State of the County luncheon at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino brought together officials from across the county to discuss pandemic-related challenges their communities have overcome, as well as opportunities for growth that they are pursuing.
“All eyes are on Indiana, and all roads lead to Indiana and from Indiana,” Holcomb said. “We’re in kind of a sweet spot of the nation, logistically speaking.”
Holcomb said products manufactured in the state often need three or four separate modes of transportation to reach their distribution points, which means that money spent on infrastructure needs to go beyond road projects.
“It’s about making sure that we are connected in every way, not just our roads,” he said. “It all rests on an economy that promotes and fosters … the private sector because after all, that’s who is allowing us to make investments in our infrastructure, in our people, in our places.”
The governor also discussed the potential availability of additional funds for the state’s Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), which was announced earlier this year. Currently, at least $500 million in state money is earmarked for the program, which encourages neighboring counties, cities and towns to partner in creating incentives to attract young workers to their areas.
Madison County is part of the program’s Central Indiana White River region which, along with 16 other regions around the state, has submitted a regional development plan that will be considered for funding by a review committee. Funding decisions are expected to be announced in December.
“I’m incredibly encouraged to hear (Holcomb) continue to reiterate the emphasis he’s placing on the READI grant process and how there may be additional funds to accommodate all of the identified regions,” said Clayton Whitson, president and CEO of the Madison County Chamber of Commerce. “That would really be a boost for the entire White River region corridor.”
While not divulging specifics, Holcomb said his office would announce his legislative agenda in December. He hinted that revamping the state’s public health system — including a renewed emphasis on mental health issues and addiction and recovery services — as well as economic and workforce development initiatives would be prominent among the proposals.
“A lot of our agenda has come to us,” Holcomb said. “We’ve got to finish a lot of the things that we’ve started. The focus will be on how the state can be a partner with what local communities are doing. There’ll be a balance there, too. If you’ve got an agenda, you’ve got the blueprints right now. Keep building it. Here’s the tweaks that we need to make to help us realize that quicker.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.