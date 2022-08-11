ANDERSON — Work on a planned $40 million expansion project at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino is proceeding on schedule, senior vice president and general manager Trent McIntosh told a meeting of the Anderson Rotary Club Tuesday.
McIntosh shared highlights of the project at the Rotary club’s weekly luncheon at Anderson Country Club. He noted that, while the construction site at the northwest end of the facility has been largely fenced off for nearly three months, workers have made significant progress building interior walls that will help frame off an estimated 30,000 square feet of new space. That space will be devoted to approximately 160 new slot machines and 16 new table games, among other amenities, he said.
“We’ve navigated through the first three months of the project, really, without missing a beat, so hopefully we can continue that,” McIntosh said.
He said particular attention has been given to the construction of the interior walls, which he noted have been built incrementally in order to minimize disruptions to existing gaming spaces. Building the walls section by section means taking only a handful of slot machines and other games offline at a time, he said.
“You don’t want your guests walking into a disaster zone every day,” he said. “We try our best to have the facility looking like it’s Harrah’s Hoosier Park every day when guests walk in. Obviously, there’s some interior work that has to take place, but we’ve been trying to put that in smaller boxes and keep it from being an issue of having a bunch of games down.”
McIntosh said officials at the facility anticipate opening another of the project’s key additions, a new high-limit space with a bar, as soon as Christmas. The full project, he added, remains on track for a July 2023 completion date.