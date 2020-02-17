ANDERSON — If the numbers from the first month of live table games are any indication, officials at Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino are upbeat about the future of the facility’s newest entertainment enterprise with good reason.
According to figures from the Indiana Gaming Commission, the Anderson racino took in $9.4 million in wagers for table games in January and reported table revenues of $2.4 million.
Hoosier Park welcomed table games with live dealers on Jan. 1 following action by the Indiana Legislature that legalized sports betting in the state and moved up the start date for live table games from 2021. The early feedback — both from the public and in terms of revenue — has been encouraging, especially on the weekends, according to officials at the facility.
“I think we’ve exceeded everyone’s expectations with how table games performed at the property,” said Trent McIntosh, senior vice president and general manager of Hoosier Park. “The level of energy that this has brought to the property, from the employees to the guests … it’s a whole different property today than it was 45 days ago.”
Hoosier Park’s $2.4 million in table games revenue — with a total of 28 tables — ranked sixth in the state, despite the fact that only two of the state’s 13 licensed casinos have fewer tables. The racino’s overall gross revenue of $19.7 million for the month was the fourth highest figure in the state.
Hoosier Park’s sister racino, Indiana Grand in Shelbyville, reported adjusted gross revenue of $25.5 million, good for second in the state.
At Hoosier Park, officials point to a group of table games dealers — many of whom had little or no living gaming experience when training for the positions began in earnest last September — as a key reason the casino has taken on a different, more high-energy vibe.
“You walk through the pits, and you see people have fun and talking and congregating,” said Todd Berendji, vice president of operations at Hoosier Park. “That gives it a life like we haven’t had here before. We had a great casino before, but now it just has a vibe that just permeates throughout the property – through slots, through sports, through everything we’ve got.”
Even before live table games were introduced at Hoosier Park, officials say they were considering how they might bring even more games online in the future. The success of the operation’s first month, they say, has given them more specific ideas to consider.
‘I think our job through the first 45 days of being open is to figure out, how constrained are we, and how many table games do we want to have long-term?” McIntosh said. “I think we’re narrowing that down. We’re still in that process, but we are continuing to look at what an expansion of the property would look like if we were to be able to do that in the next 12 to 24 months.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.