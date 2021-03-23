ANDERSON – Harrah’s Hoosier Park Racing & Casino’s parent company, Caesars Entertainment, plans to invest $32.5 million to expand the casino gaming floor of its sister property, Indiana Grand Racing & Casino in Shelbyville.
Those enhancements aren’t expected to affect plans for similar upgrades at the Anderson property, officials said, although a timeline for such a project remains uncertain as the industry adapts to new realities amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“Caesars Entertainment is committed to Indiana and creating best-in-class resorts with state-of-the-art experiences on the gaming floor and beyond,” said Trent McIntosh, senior vice president and general manager of Hoosier Park. “That commitment includes multimillion-dollar renovations of both Harrah’s Hoosier Park and Indiana Grand, allowing more room for recently introduced table games.
Meantime, we are also looking forward to expanding Harrah’s Hoosier Park to include an updated gaming floor and advancements in our racing capabilities,” he added. “While we don’t yet have a timeline for those renovations, we hope to announce those plans soon.”
Plans in Shelbyville include adding nearly 25,000 square feet to the current gaming floor, making room for an additional 100 slot machines and 25 more table games. The addition of a 5,000-square-foot World Series of Poker Room will accommodate an additional 20 tables, along with a 20-seat video poker bar.
Indiana Grand also expects to add 100 new jobs to its workforce, according to a news release from Caesars.
“This investment at Indiana Grand is a testament to our continued commitment to Indiana,” said Anthony Carano, president and chief operating officer of Caesars Entertainment. “We are dedicated to enhancing and upgrading our operations at all of our locations, and we’re excited to start on several new phases of renovation and expansion in Shelbyville.”
